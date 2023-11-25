Rosalynn Carter’s family includes many grandchildren, great-grandchildren

Rosalynn Carter is survived by former President Jimmy Carter and their children Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Eleanor Rosalynn Smith married Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946, after he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. They were married for more than 77 years.

John William “Jack” Carter was born in Portsmouth, Va., in July 1947. James Earl “Chip” Carter III followed in April 1950, born in Honolulu. Donnel Jeffrey “Jeff” Carter was born in August 1952, in New London, Conn. Amy, perhaps the best known of the Carter children because she lived in the White House, was born in Plains in October 1967.