Route set for Rosalynn Carter motorcade on Monday

The motorcade route for former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Monday has been released, according to the Carter Center on Sunday.

Starting in downtown Plains, Georgia, the motorcade will travel northeast on U.S. 280 to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, located about 10 miles away in nearby Americus. Following a brief departure ceremony at the hospital, the motorcade will continue on U.S. 280, turn north on U.S. 19, and head east on West Lamar Street through downtown Americus.

The motorcade will then turn right on Tripp Street and enter Georgia Southwestern State University from GSW State University Drive, where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex.