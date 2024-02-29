Using AI for weight loss isn’t a bad thing, personal trainers say

There are many resources for losing weight, from a gym that provides a free personal trainer to free at-home workout videos on YouTube. But let’s face it, no matter where you or how you start, working out can be intimidating if you don’t know what to do.

If you’ve tried it all and haven’t seen results, or your routine has become stagnant, personal trainers suggest trying artificial intelligence.

“I think it’s a great tool to start. If you’re a little shy about working out, there’s nothing wrong with getting help where you can. I would recommend starting there and then — when you get comfortable — get an in-person trainer,” personal trainer and nutritionist Jenni C., who did not want her last name used, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

There are plenty of apps available that can generate the perfect AI routine. Some cost money, but others are free to download with items to purchase within the app. If you want a jumpstart, you can try it for free using programs like Google AI or ChatGPT and typing a few prompts.

“I can type in ‘I’m a male, 30 something years old, I weigh 200 pounds, and I want my weight to go down by, like, 10 pounds, what should I do?’” Kollins Ezekh, a celebrity personal trainer and founder of Members Only Boxing and Fitness, told CNBC. “And then AI software is gonna type out a workout plan, which is pretty specific because you gave them your age, your gender (and) your goal,”

According to Ezekh, the trick to getting the best-tailored workout for your goal is to type in as much information as possible, from what equipment you have available to your desired weight goal and whether or not you’ll be exercising inside or outside.

“What A.I. does exceptionally well is determine sets and reps,” Cooper Mitchell, owner and founder of Garage Gym Reviews, told the New York Times. Although Mitchell doesn’t deny the benefits of an AI coach, he makes a point that just because the technology is telling you what to do doesn’t mean you’ll be motivated to do it.

According to a study published by Stanford Business Graduate School, human interaction is still a factor in losing weight and keeping it off, for reasons like accountability and community.

“People who choose a human plan may be different systematically than those who choose AI coaches — maybe they’re more motivated in their willingness to lose weight,” Sridhar Narayanan, a professor of marketing at Stanford Graduate School, said in the report. “If AI coaches come out ahead, it’s possible that the people who find it easier to lose weight are the ones choosing the technology-only option.”

Narayanan’s solution is to choose an AI-plus-human plan to get the maximum results that don’t solely depend on technology while giving you a little human interaction, encouragement, motivation and reassurance.