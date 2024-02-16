Study links good balance to longer life. Here’s 3 ways to improve yours

We need balance for everything we do in life, from walking, getting up from a chair, stretching and even tying our shoes. According to a study, there’s a link between having good balance and living a longer life.
“After taking participants’ age, underlying conditions, weight, and other factors into account, scientists determined that failing the balance test was associated with an 84% higher risk of dying within the study period, compared with passing the balance test,” the study said.
Here are three exercises that improve balance you can do from the comfort of your home.
Banded triplanar toe tap
- Begin by putting a resistance band right above your knees on your lower thighs.
- Using your right leg, get into a quarter squat on a single leg.
- Make sure to engage your hip and core muscles.
- Slowly, using the resistance band, start tapping your leg forward, to the side and then backward.
The flamingo stand
- Bring both your legs together.
- Standing on your left leg, slowly lift your right leg.
- You can use a wall or chair in case you need some support when you stretch your leg forward.
- Make sure to maintain a good posture. Keep your head, spine and neck together in one line. Do not stress any part of your body too much.
For an extra challenge, raise your arms above your head or in front of you.
Chair leg raises
- Keeping perfect posture, sit in a chair with your legs at a 90-degree angle.
- Now, straighten your left leg and hold it right there for a few seconds.
- Slowly lower your leg back down on the floor and repeat with the other leg.
Doing these exercises is a great way to start having better balance. If you feel like you’re ready for the next step, try Thai-Chi or yoga, and incorporate workout bands in your exercises for a little extra burn and resistance.
