Georgia sees more COVID hospitalizations after holiday surge

Older adults and those with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable to severe illness and complications from COVID. In Georgia, 70% of new COVID hospitalizations during the week that ended Dec. 30 were in those 60 and older.

COVID’s latest variant: The COVID virus is constantly changing and a new variant has been spreading rapidly around the nation. The variant, known as JN.1, is a descendent of omicron. It now represents 86% of COVID cases in the U.S. according to the most recent surveillance from the CDC. It makes up about the same share in the eight-state Southeastern region that includes Georgia.

According to the CDC. the continued growth of JN.1 suggests the variant is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems. However, there is no evidence JN.1 causes more severe illness. Early lab data indicates that the updated vaccines are still effective against it and continuing to provide protection against severe illnesses. The CDC also said they expect the antiviral Paxlovid to continue to be effective against this variant.

Flu and other respiratory illnesses: Flu activity in Georgia remains elevated but has been showing signs of slowing down after a post-holiday surge, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia remains at a”very high” level of flu activity along with a dozen other states, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of illnesses took a dip after a steady climb since late last year, which could signify flu season may have reached its peak, according to the latest figures from the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health. While an encouraging sign, doctors say it’s too early to know whether the flu season will continue to ease or accelerate once again.

The latest Georgia flu report for the week ending Jan. 6 shows the percentage of people going to the doctor for flu-like symptoms fell to 8.2%, down from 11.1% during the previous week.

The data from doctor visits is based on the number of people going to the doctor with symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. It can include people who are suffering from any of the circulating viruses: flu, coronavirus or Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Also circulating are the common cold and the bacterial infection known as strep throat, according to local doctors.

