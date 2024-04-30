BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
Health News

Five ways rural Georgians are dying at higher rates

An opioid crisis resource kit contains Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and information on how to get addiction treatment and other harm reduction resources. (Kimberly Paynter/KFF Health News/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

An opioid crisis resource kit contains Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and information on how to get addiction treatment and other harm reduction resources. (Kimberly Paynter/KFF Health News/TNS)
By
26 minutes ago

Rural Americans are dying from preventable causes at a higher rate than their urban counterparts, according to a multi-year study released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study set a threshold for the number of people expected to die from each cause of death in a year. Researchers classified any additional deaths of people under 80-years-old as “early, preventable” deaths.

The study looked at early, preventable deaths from the five top causes: heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke.

Both nationally and in Georgia, health outcomes were worse for people in rural areas than in urban ones. Here’s a look at the disparities in Georgia.

Heart disease

Recent increases in preventable deaths from heart disease and stroke are likely associated with COVID-19, according to the study authors. The pandemic not only delayed and limited access to emergency care, but some symptoms of COVID-19, such as high blood pressure, could lead to increased mortality from heart disease.

Prior to the pandemic, rural areas had greater rates of preventable heart disease deaths, and the gap only widened during the pandemic. In 2022, about 56% of heart disease deaths in rural Georgia were preventable compared to 41% in urban Georgia.

ExploreRural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents

Cancer

The share of cancer deaths deemed preventable by the CDC decreased nationwide and in Georgia, but at unequal rates. Preventable cancer deaths decreased 85% in urban Georgia from 2010 to 2022, while preventable cancer deaths decreased just 33% in rural Georgia over that same time period.

Researchers attributed the nationwide decline in preventable cancer deaths to increased screening for the most deadly cancers – lung, colon, cervical and breast cancer – and vaccinations against cancer-causing viruses like HPV.

Access to preventative care and early detection is not equitable across the state. Compared to Georgians in urban areas, people in rural Georgia were nearly five times as likely to die preventable early deaths due to cancer in 2022.

Unintentional injury

Unintentional injuries include drug overdoses, car crashes, drowning, falls and accidental gunshots.

Rural residents died from unintentional injuries at a rate greater than those living in an urban area, but the rates are increasing in both communities. Deaths from unintentional injuries are up nearly 60% in urban Georgia and 23% in rural Georgia compared to 2010.

The increase is likely driven by overdose deaths and, to a lesser extent, traffic fatalities, according to the study authors.

Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease

Chronic lower respiratory diseases include chronic bronchitis, emphysema and asthma.

In 2022, people in rural Georgia died premature deaths from chronic lower respiratory disease at more than twice the rate of those in urban Georgia.

Improvements in urban areas have far outpaced rural areas. Since 2010, the share of preventable deaths from chronic lower respiratory disease fell 38% in urban Georgia compared to a 2% decline in rural Georgia.

Researchers suggest that the recent sharp decline in urban areas might be due to these deaths being classified as COVID-19 deaths, which were not included in this category.

Stroke

Back in 2010, rural Georgia had the third-highest rate of preventable stroke deaths in the U.S. In 2022, rural Georgia fell to the fourteenth spot.

The rate of preventable stroke deaths was nearly the same as it was in 2010 for urban Georgia.

About the Author

Follow Stephanie Lamm on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
Chancellor Sonny Perdue: UGA properly handled student protests

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
26m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Squatter moves into $600,000 vacant west Cobb home

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Squatter moves into $600,000 vacant west Cobb home

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, others called to witness stand in Trump hush money trial
16m ago
The Latest

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
26m ago
Memphis residents blame environmental racism for pollution ‘cesspool’
Eva Mendes says ‘clean sink equals clear mind,’ and experts agree
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days