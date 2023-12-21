A fifth of US hospitals warned over secretive pricing

Most corrected errors after they were pointed out, and officials charged with enforcing the rules say they’ve seen more hospitals complying. Regulators are also working to make the price data more useful.

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Emory University Hospital officials said since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect in January 2021, the hospital system has made “timely, comprehensive efforts” to comply with the deadline, and posted the required information on its hospital price transparency webpage.

According to Emory’s statement, “With any new regulatory requirements, however, there are aspects that need clarity and adjustment over time. Less than six months after the rule took effect, CMS reached out to let us know about some changes they were seeking. Through coordination with CMS, we promptly made those updates and changes without issue, which CMS reviewed and approved.”

Without better access to prices, it’s hard for patients to shop around for health services. The opacity can even create risks for companies that pay for their employees’ care. Employers face potential legal exposure if they fail to adequately oversee the money they spend in employee health plans.

“We want to hear from people about what’s working and what isn’t,” said Meena Seshamani, deputy director of CMS, in an interview.

Critics say CMS still has work to do. A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine in September showed despite the push for transparency, prices can be exceptionally hard to pin down.

Hospitals often give different estimates on their websites than the amounts they quote to patients over the phone, the researchers said.

“As long as hospitals and insurance companies hide their prices, they can charge whatever they want,” said Cynthia Fisher, founder of Patient Rights Advocate, a nonprofit that has promoted the transparency policies. “And they are.”

The Trump administration launched the price transparency rule, and the policy survived legal challenges from the hospital industry. Since it took effect nearly three years ago, hospitals have been required to post files online that show their cash prices for many services, along with the payment rates they negotiate with private insurers.

The initial fines for not complying were low. CMS raised the maximum penalty to $2 million starting in 2022, boosting compliance. But the information is often inconsistent and hard for patients to navigate, and challenging even for experts.

Fourteen hospitals have been publicly penalized after being warned about transparency rule violations, and together have been fined about $4 million. Those facilities were only a fraction of those that have received letters or requests to fix violations.

Hospitals are working with CMS to adhere to the rules, said Ariel Levin, director of policy at the American Hospital Association. However, some requirements are hard to meet because prices are determined by complicated formula, and in recent years health-care facilities were preoccupied with the COVID-19 crisis.

The records obtained by Bloomberg showed some of the violations went to hospitals belonging to the following systems:

— HCA Healthcare

— Ascension

— CommonSpirit Health

— Trinity Health

— Providence

— SSM Health

— Steward Health Care

— NewYork-Presbyterian

— Emory University Hospital

— Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

— Northwell Health

— Baylor Scott & White Health

— Memorial Hermann Health System

The vast majority of those violations have been corrected, according to the records.

Bloomberg reached out to all the hospital systems named above. Those that responded said they are committed to improving transparency and will continue to ensure patients have access to the most current pricing information so they can make informed health-care decisions.

Other hospitals said CMS had flagged minor violations, like files with formatting issues that were made in the early days of the program when hospitals were still learning how to navigate the new rules.

The government has yet to check whether thousands more are complying with the rules.

New legislation to strengthen transparency rules passed the US House this month with wide bipartisan support.

Some critics say medical facilities are still dragging their feet. They’ve also argued that even hospitals that CMS deems compliant may not be providing useful information for companies and patients trying to understand their costs.

“Having a file on your website with partial or incomplete information doesn’t help an employer understand how their insurance competes,” Patient Rights Advocate’s Fisher said.

With assistance from Cailley LaPara. Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff writer Helena Oliviero also contributed to this article.