Gwinnett school board to hold final budget hearing tonight

The hearing will take place in the board room of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee. It can also be live streamed on GCPS TV.

Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks and Gwinnett County Public Schools staff will present an overview of the budget before the board opens the floor to the public for comments and questions. Board members will then ask their own questions and make comments, according to the agenda for the hearing.