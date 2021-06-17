Gwinnett school board to hold final budget hearing tonight

The Gwinnett County Board of Education will hold a second and final public hearing at 6 p.m. on the proposed $2.35 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins next month.
The hearing will take place in the board room of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee. It can also be live streamed on GCPS TV.
Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks and Gwinnett County Public Schools staff will present an overview of the budget before the board opens the floor to the public for comments and questions. Board members will then ask their own questions and make comments, according to the agenda for the hearing.
The board is scheduled to vote on the budget later Thursday, during the monthly business meeting that begins at 7 p.m.
The budget is not expected to increase the tax rate of 21.60 mills. The board is scheduled to adopt a final millage rate sometime next month.
The proposed budget is $8.4 million, or 0.4%, more than this fiscal year. It includes raises for all employees and would be balanced with nearly $13 million from reserves.
Gwinnett, the largest school district in Georgia, is expecting a student enrollment of about 180,000 when the school year begins in August, about 2,500 more than the academic year that ended last month.