Gwinnett fire stations are collecting Christmas trees to recycle

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is asking people who need to dispose of live Christmas trees to drop them off by Jan. 25 at designated fire stations.
The organization will recycle the trees Jan. 28 as part of the annual Bring One for the Chipper event, when they are chipped to create mulch for Gwinnett County parks.
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful needs volunteers age 14 and older for the Bring One for the Chipper event, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Bethesda Park. For more details and to register, visit GwinnettCounty.com/BringOneForTheChipper.
Those dropping off trees at fire stations should remove all lights, tinsel, decorations and stands beforehand.
The designated fire stations are:
Buford
- Fire Station 14, 1600 Highway 23
- Fire Station 24, 2735 Mall of Georgia Boulevard
- Fire Station 29, 2800 Thompson Mill Road
Dacula
- Fire Station 27, 2825 Old Fountain Road
Duluth
- Fire Station 5, 3001 Old Norcross Road
- Fire Station 7, 3343 Bunten Road
- Fire Station 19, 3275 North Berkeley Lake Road
Grayson
- Fire Station 8, 2295 Brannan Boulevard
Hoschton
- Fire Station 18, 1515 Mineral Springs Road
Lawrenceville
- Fire Station 9, 1900 Five Forks Trickum Road
- Fire Station 10, 1131 Rock Springs Road
- Fire Station 20, 1801 Cruse Road
- Fire Station 25, 3575 Lawrenceville Highway
- Fire Station 31, 1061 Collins Hill Road
Lilburn
- Fire Station 2, 12 Harmony Grove Road
- Fire Station 3, 4394 Five Forks Trickum Road
- Fire Station 22, 2180 Stone Drive
Loganville
- Fire Station 28, 3725 Rosebud Road
- Fire Station 30, 1052 Ozora Road
Norcross
- Fire Station 1, 165 Lawrenceville Street
- Fire Station 11, 5885 Live Oak Parkway
- Fire Station 23, 4355 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Peachtree Corners
- Fire Station 4, 5550 Spalding Drive
Snellville
- Fire Station 6, 3890 Johnson Drive
- Fire Station 12, 2815 Lenora Church Road
Sugar Hill
- Fire Station 26, 6075 Suwanee Dam Road
Suwanee
- Fire Station 21, 474 Old Peachtree Road
