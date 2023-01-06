Gwinnett fire stations are collecting Christmas trees to recycle

The organization will recycle the trees Jan. 28 as part of the annual Bring One for the Chipper event, when they are chipped to create mulch for Gwinnett County parks.

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful needs volunteers age 14 and older for the Bring One for the Chipper event, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Bethesda Park. For more details and to register, visit GwinnettCounty.com/BringOneForTheChipper.