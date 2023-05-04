Gwinnett District 1 commissioner to hold Monday town hall

Gwinnett County District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden will hold a State of the District town hall Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Peachtree Corners City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway.
Carden will discuss projects specific to District 1, which covers a swath of western Gwinnett including Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Berkeley Lake, Duluth and pieces of Suwanee and Lawrenceville. He will also answer questions from the audience, according to the county’s website.
Those unable to attend in person can watch on Facebook.
Carden is serving his first term, having been elected in 2020.
