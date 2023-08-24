Gwinnett County wins 22 national awards for last year’s programs

Gwinnett County recently accepted 22 achievement awards from the National Association of Counties for programs it implemented last year.

“Having our staff and programs recognized on a national level reflects our passion and commitment to providing comprehensive support to every corner of our county,” Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a news release. “The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners values the role they play in creating a forward-thinking and agile local government.”

Among the county’s winning initiatives were its mobile food distribution program, Black History Month exhibit, online donation app and watershed cleanup.

The mobile food distribution program began after the coronavirus pandemic increased food insecurity. In fewer than three years, it has helped nearly 50,000 households and distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of food, according to a county news release.

To win a NACo Achievement Award, a program must offer new services, fill in gaps, tap into new revenue sources, improve an existing program, upgrade employee training levels or enhance citizen participation.

A full list of Gwinnett’s award-winning projects this year can be found on NACo’s website.

