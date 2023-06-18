X

Gwinnett County police investigating homicides

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Incidents located in neighborhoods off Cooper Road in Grayson and off Lawrenceville Highway

Gwinnett County Police announced Sunday afternoon they were investigating a homicide on Roseberry Lane in a neighborhood off Cooper Road in Grayson and that their SWAT team was involved.

Less than an hour later, Gwinnett police said they were investigating a separate homicide on Brook Lea Cove in a neighborhood located off Lawrenceville Highway.

Several people responded to the Police Department’s Facebook post about the investigation in Grayson.

“It’s in our neighborhood!” one woman wrote. “Came home from church to see tons of cop cars, etc.”

Another woman responded: “I was wondering what all these sirens are about. Stay safe everyone and prayers to all.”

About the Author

Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005. He often writes about politics, the military, immigration and refugees.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Atlanta McDonald’s employee shot by customer after fight, police say2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Photos: Braves win again, complete series sweep of Rockies
3h ago

Sandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

As businesses mark Juneteenth, how might the celebrations evolve?
3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

As businesses mark Juneteenth, how might the celebrations evolve?
3h ago

Credit: Handout

My dad’s toast: A daughter cherishes the memories of being raised by a single father
The Latest

Sandy Springs area residents urged to boil their water
1h ago
Cobb County Jail inmate dies, apparently by suicide
2h ago
One of Plant Vogtle’s new nuclear units is delayed again
Featured

Credit: Handout / Kelly Galland

Jingle Davis chronicled Georgia coastal life in reporting and books
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top