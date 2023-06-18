Gwinnett County police investigating homicides

Gwinnett County Police announced Sunday afternoon they were investigating a homicide on Roseberry Lane in a neighborhood off Cooper Road in Grayson and that their SWAT team was involved.

Less than an hour later, Gwinnett police said they were investigating a separate homicide on Brook Lea Cove in a neighborhood located off Lawrenceville Highway.

Several people responded to the Police Department’s Facebook post about the investigation in Grayson.

“It’s in our neighborhood!” one woman wrote. “Came home from church to see tons of cop cars, etc.”

Another woman responded: “I was wondering what all these sirens are about. Stay safe everyone and prayers to all.”