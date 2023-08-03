BreakingNews
Gwinnett County giving away grab-and-go meals on Friday evenings

1 hour ago
Gwinnett County will give away free grab-and-go meals Friday evenings through Sept. 1.

The meals are for families with children ages 18 and younger, or adults 19 and older who have physical or mental disabilities. The county’s summer meals program so far has distributed more than 200,000 meals, Parks and Recreation Director Chris Minor said in a news release.

“There is a strong need in the community and I’m grateful the Summer Meals Program is able to help fill that void and serve those in need,” Minor said.

The meals can be picked up curbside Fridays from 5-7 p.m. while supplies last.

There are six pickup sites:

  • Bogan Park Community Recreation Center in Buford
  • Best Friend Park Gym in Norcross
  • Lilburn Activity Building in Lilburn
  • Lenora Park Gym in Snellville
  • Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center in Lawrenceville
  • Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

For more information, call 770-822-8840 or visit GwinnettSummerMeals.com.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

