Meadows defends actions as he testifies in federal court

Georgia preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia

Governor activates State Operations Center ahead of storm's arrival

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Georgia is activating its State Operations Center to prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to hit Florida Wednesday and then weaken before it heads into the Peach State.

Winds topping 40 mph and heavy rainfall are expected across Southeast Georgia Wednesday. Along Georgia’s coastline, hurricane force-winds reaching above 75 mph are possible.

State authorities are encouraging Georgians to prepare and follow weather forecasts and news media reports about the storm.

“Thanks to our response partners on both the state and local levels, Georgia will be prepared for whatever Idalia will bring,” Kemp said in prepared statement.

“Rest assured, though the system will likely weaken before crossing our border, we’re not taking anything for granted. As the week progresses, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday the storm could hit Florida as a Category 2 hurricane. His state has activated its State Emergency Operations Center Team and the Florida National Guard is mobilizing 1,100 personnel to respond to the storm.

“These things can wobble, so Floridians along our Gulf Coast should be vigilant,” DeSantis said.

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005.

