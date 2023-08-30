Exclusive
AJC poll: Republican voters believe Georgia 2020 election fraud claims

Why the ‘Supermoon’ could raise tides higher just as the Idalia makes landfall

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
X

A rare blue supermoon could raise tides above normal just as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida’s west coast, exacerbating flooding from the storm.

The moon will be closest to the Earth on Wednesday, the same day Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida. While a supermoon can make for a spectacular backdrop in photos of landmarks around the world, its intensified gravitational pull also makes tides higher.

It’s expected to make tidal flooding worse not only in Florida, but in states such as Georgia and South Carolina, where Haines’ office has been warning residents that parts of Charleston could be under water by Wednesday night. When the moon is full, the sun and the moon are pulling in the same direction, which has the effect of increasing tides above normal ranges, said Kerry Emanuel, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. READ the full story

About the Author

The Associated Press
Editors' Picks

Credit: National Centers for Environmental Information

TRACKING IDALIA
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 31h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATED: Idalia prompts flight cancellations, including some in Atlanta
59m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears
17h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
4h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
4h ago
The Latest
Georgia braces for Idalia - Map of watches and warning
How far from Idalia’s eye can winds be felt?
25m ago
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings issued in Georgia
28m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
11h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top