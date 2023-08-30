Why the ‘Supermoon’ could raise tides higher just as the Idalia makes landfall

A rare blue supermoon could raise tides above normal just as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida’s west coast, exacerbating flooding from the storm.

The moon will be closest to the Earth on Wednesday, the same day Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida. While a supermoon can make for a spectacular backdrop in photos of landmarks around the world, its intensified gravitational pull also makes tides higher.

It's expected to make tidal flooding worse not only in Florida, but in states such as Georgia and South Carolina, where Haines' office has been warning residents that parts of Charleston could be under water by Wednesday night. When the moon is full, the sun and the moon are pulling in the same direction, which has the effect of increasing tides above normal ranges, said Kerry Emanuel, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.