Where is the proposed Rivian electric vehicle plant east of Atlanta?

120821 Rutledge: A welcome sign sits at an entrance to the East Atlanta Megasite on US 278 near I-20 on Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021, near the tiny rural community of Rutledge. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
120821 Rutledge: A welcome sign sits at an entrance to the East Atlanta Megasite on US 278 near I-20 on Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021, near the tiny rural community of Rutledge. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Georgia News
By AJC Staff
21 minutes ago

Georgia officials and Rivian have announced plans to build an electric vehicle factory east of Atlanta near I-20.

The planned site is about an hour’s drive east of Atlanta, straddling Walton and Morgan counties on the eastern edge of the Atlanta metro area. The site is between the communities of Social Circle and Rutledge.

The site is near Exit 101 on I-20 near Social Circle east of U.S. 278.

A map of the area where the Rivian plant could be located.

A map of the area where the Rivian plant could be located.
A map of the area where the Rivian plant could be located.

About the area

Economic development projects in the area are assisted by the The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton & Walton Counties. The economic development agency has approached multiple property owners to sell land near what’s known as the East Atlanta Megasite, according to five people who spoke to the AJC.

The East Atlanta Megasite and other industrial properties in the area also have important rail connections.

Nearby Rutledge has 800 residents and is located in Morgan County. Social Circle, located in Walton County, has about 5,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. To learn more about the nearby community, read the story by the AJC’s J. Scott Trubey.

The location is part of a four-county area that’s already home to several large new developments, any one of which would be considered a major victory for a local community.

