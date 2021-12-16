Where is the proposed Rivian electric vehicle plant east of Atlanta?

The East Atlanta Megasite and other industrial properties in the area also have important rail connections.

Nearby Rutledge has 800 residents and is located in Morgan County. Social Circle, located in Walton County, has about 5,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. To learn more about the nearby community, read the story by the AJC’s J. Scott Trubey.

The location is part of a four-county area that’s already home to several large new developments, any one of which would be considered a major victory for a local community.

