Politically Georgia: An electric vehicle plant could jolt the state’s economy

It might be one of the biggest economic development projects in Georgia history.
That’s why this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast is focused on the announcement that electric vehicle startup Rivian will build its next plant at a site along I-20 in Monroe and Walton Counties.
Atlanta-Journal Constitution Political Insider Greg Bluestein is joined by investigative reporter J. Scott Trubey to dig into the agreement.
Our journalists look at why it might take years to learn how big this deal really is, why some residents are worried and whether it will be worth the cost in tax incentives.
Editors' Picks