ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: An electric vehicle plant could jolt the state’s economy

120821 Rutledge: A local resident navigates the 4-way stop on East Main Street in historic downtown Rutledge on his way to the Caboose on Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021. Ed Hogan, owner of the Caboose restaurant, is opposed to the Rivian GA electric vehicle plant saying "it's going to be too many vehicles. There will be 200 cars out here. I don't know what other people want but we like it the way it is" . “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
Caption
120821 Rutledge: A local resident navigates the 4-way stop on East Main Street in historic downtown Rutledge on his way to the Caboose on Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021. Ed Hogan, owner of the Caboose restaurant, is opposed to the Rivian GA electric vehicle plant saying "it's going to be too many vehicles. There will be 200 cars out here. I don't know what other people want but we like it the way it is" . “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It might be one of the biggest economic development projects in Georgia history.

That’s why this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast is focused on the announcement that electric vehicle startup Rivian will build its next plant at a site along I-20 in Monroe and Walton Counties.

Atlanta-Journal Constitution Political Insider Greg Bluestein is joined by investigative reporter J. Scott Trubey to dig into the agreement.

Our journalists look at why it might take years to learn how big this deal really is, why some residents are worried and whether it will be worth the cost in tax incentives.

About the Authors

ajc.com

Greg Bluestein
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
ajc.com

J. Scott Trubey
Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Kemp seeks boost from Georgia’s Rivian win in 2022 governor race
4h ago
Raffensperger testimony helps Jan. 6 committee build election influence case
6h ago
OPINION: The power, and price, of running as an incumbent Georgia governor
21h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top