BREAKING: Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory

The company once said it would open its factory in southern Morgan and Walton counties this year, but the timeline continued to slip. As recently as its fourth-quarter earnings call, Rivian said it would start vertical construction early this year with production beginning with the R2 model in 2026.

Grading of the 2,000-acre property has been underway for months and a formal start to vertical construction was expected to start early this year. In his comments introducing the R2, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said Georgia remained important to the company’s future and did not say the project is fully dead, but he said the company would concentrate production in Illinois to get the R2 and its sister vehicle called the R3 ready to launch in 2026.

“Rivian’s Georgia plant remains an extremely important part of its strategy to scale production of R2 and R3,” the company said in a statement. “The timing for resuming construction is expected to be later to focus its teams on the capital-efficient launch of R2 in Normal, Illinois.”

A year ago when Scaringe visited the Georgia Capitol to meet with Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Rivian’s future profitability was staked in the Peach State.

“We’re committed to this state and this project,” he said in March 2023. “The future of our company in terms of scaling and growing really relies on the future of this project. There’s not another option. We’re not planning an alternative. This must work.”

But Rivian’s fervor to stop burning cash and try to turn a profit has prompted multiple layoffs and cost-cutting measures, with the Georgia factory listed as a big capital commitment. The decision to pause the factory will save Rivian more than $2.2 billion in comparison to waiting to launch R2 production in Georgia, the company said in a news release. Rivian officials aim to reach profitability by the end of this year.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development and Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties (JDA) have helmed the Rivian project since its recruitment to Georgia, from amassing the project site within the Stanton Springs industrial park to offering $1.5 billion in various incentives.

They told the AJC in a joint statement that Rivian is keeping the state updated on its plans.

“Rivian has restated its commitment to Georgia, and the State and JDA are in steady communication with Rivian regarding its manufacturing plans at Stanton Springs North,” the statement said.

Last fall, Rivian took control of the project site and has to meet multiple criteria to receive its state and local incentives. Rivian’s economic development agreement requires the company to collectively meet 80% of its promised $5 billion investment and 7,500 jobs by the end of 2030 and maintain those metrics through 2049. Otherwise, they’d be subject to clawback measures.

No further details were immediately provided. Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian.

