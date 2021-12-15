Rivian, Georgia officials set to announce $5B electric vehicle plant

The Rivian factory also would be the first automotive assembly facility in Georgia since Kia Motors announced in 2006 it would build a plant in West Point near the Alabama border.

Amazon, one of Rivian’s largest investors, has a deal to acquire 100,000 Rivian delivery vans by 2030.

Rivian also says it has 55,000 combined pre-orders for its luxury R1T pickup and R1S sports utility vehicle.

Rivian’s other early investors include T. Rowe Price and Ford Motor.

Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, owns a 4.7% stake in Rivian and supplies services to Rivian. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.