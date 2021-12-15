ajc logo
Rivian, Georgia officials set to announce $5B electric vehicle plant

This undated photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2022 Rivian R1T, which is the Edmunds Editor's Choice pick for 2021. (Courtesy of Edmunds via AP)
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
“Special economic development announcement” set for Thursday

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office has called a special news conference Thursday afternoon where he is expected to formally announce electric vehicle maker Rivian will build a $5 billion factory east of Atlanta.

Kemp, senior economic development officials and representatives of Irvine, California-based Rivian are expected to gather at Liberty Plaza at the State Capitol at 4 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned.

The news alert does not mention Rivian by name. It says Kemp, Pat Wilson, the commissioner of economic development, and “members of the public and private sector” will attend.

The AJC first reported last week Rivian and the governor would announce the deal Thursday, which is expected to bring roughly 7,500 manufacturing jobs to an approximately 2,000-acre site along I-20 in southern Walton and Morgan counties. It could grow to as many as 10,000 jobs over a span of several years.

The plant would rank as one of Georgia’s largest-ever economic development projects.

The Rivian factory also would be the first automotive assembly facility in Georgia since Kia Motors announced in 2006 it would build a plant in West Point near the Alabama border.

Amazon, one of Rivian’s largest investors, has a deal to acquire 100,000 Rivian delivery vans by 2030.

Rivian also says it has 55,000 combined pre-orders for its luxury R1T pickup and R1S sports utility vehicle.

Rivian’s other early investors include T. Rowe Price and Ford Motor.

Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, owns a 4.7% stake in Rivian and supplies services to Rivian. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.

J. Scott Trubey
Greg Bluestein
Andy Peters
