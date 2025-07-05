Orioles face the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (38-49, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-48, fourth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-7, 4.27 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Braves: Aaron Bummer (1-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Orioles +107; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta is 39-48 overall and 24-20 at home. The Braves are 32-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Baltimore is 19-27 on the road and 38-49 overall. The Orioles have a 22-40 record in games when they have given up a home run.
The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has a .273 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Matt Olson is 14 for 41 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.
Gunnar Henderson has 10 home runs, 31 walks and 29 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Orioles. Ramon Laureano is 13 for 40 with six doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 18 runs
Orioles: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by one run
INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Orioles: Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?