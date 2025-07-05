Orioles face the Braves with 1-0 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Orioles +107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 39-48 overall and 24-20 at home. The Braves are 32-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore is 19-27 on the road and 38-49 overall. The Orioles have a 22-40 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has a .273 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Matt Olson is 14 for 41 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 10 home runs, 31 walks and 29 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Orioles. Ramon Laureano is 13 for 40 with six doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Orioles: Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.