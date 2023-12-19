Rivian chooses construction firm to build $5B EV factory in Georgia

Credit: Courtesy of Clayco Credit: Courtesy of Clayco

Vertical construction on the future factory is expected to begin early next year, but a specific construction timeline was not released. A Rivian spokesperson declined to comment.

The project, which has sustained multiple delays, has been subject to lengthy legal battles over zoning, environmental concerns and the $1.5 billion incentive package used by state and local officials to woo the company to the Peach State. In November, Rivian closed on a complicated land agreement with the state and a local development authority to gain access to the project site, which has been undergoing grading work since last year.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Founded in 1984, Clayco has taken on multiple EV-related projects in recent years, including startup VinFast’s manufacturing plant in North Carolina and Entek’s lithium battery manufacturing facility in Indiana. The company credited the Inflation Reduction Act — President Joe Biden’s landmark climate and health care law that passed last year — with enabling the growing number of domestic EV projects.

“With Clayco’s dedication to developing innovative ideas and solutions, we are confident they are the right partner to ensure the Rivian plant is a shining example of sustainable manufacturing,” Tony Sanger, Vice President of Facilities at Rivian, said in a news release. Rivian selected Jacobs as its engineer of record and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill as its design architect.

High interest rates, supply chain issues and other challenges have hampered Rivian the past two years, but the company has said it is working through those issues, aiming to reach profitability by the end of next year. Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian.