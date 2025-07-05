Georgia News
Georgia News

Westburg and Mullins hit homers to support Morton's winning return to Atlanta in Orioles' 3-2 win

Jordan Westburg and Cedric Mullins hit home runs and Charlie Morton allowed two runs in his return to Atlanta to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win over the Braves
Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Westburg had three hits, including a homer, Cedric Mullins added a two-run shot and Charlie Morton allowed two runs in his return to Atlanta to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win over the Braves on Friday night.

Morton (5-7) improved to 5-0 in 10 appearances, including seven starts, since May 10. Morton, who pitched for the Braves for four years before signing a one-year deal with the Orioles, threw five scoreless innings before giving up a two-run homer to Drake Baldwin in the sixth.

Westburg returned to the lineup after aggravating his left index finger on Friday and made an immediate impact. After reaching on an infield single in the first inning, Westburg snapped a scoreless tie in the third with an opposite-field homer to right field, his eighth, off Spencer Strider (3-7).

Tyler O’Neill had a single and a walk in his return from Baltimore's injured list. O'Neill had been out since May 16 with a left shoulder impingement.

The weak-hitting Braves are 2-6 with three shutout losses and 18 total runs in their last eight games.

Right-hander Félix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 17th save in 18 chances.

Key moment

Mullins’ two-run homer off Strider in the fifth extended Baltimore’s lead to 3-0. Strider gave up two homers after allowing none in his previous five starts.

Key stat

Matt Olson's streak of reaching base in 33 consecutive games ended. The streak began May 29.

Up next

RHP Dean Kremer (7-7, 4.27 ERA) will start for Baltimore while Atlanta may use a bullpen game or call up a starter from the minors in Saturday's second game of the series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Charlie Morton delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ramón Laureano (12) makes a catch in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Westburg makes an immediate impact with 3 hits, including HR, in return to Orioles lineup

22m ago

Adell's double in 8th drives in the game's first run as Angels beat Braves 4-0 and return to .500

Neto and Schanuel homer as dominant Soriano and Angels again shut down weak-hitting Braves

The Latest

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Westburg makes an immediate impact with 3 hits, including HR, in return to Orioles lineup

22m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash Pop

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?