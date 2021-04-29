What’s next in the Ahmaud Arbery case

As for the federal case, the McMichaels and Bryan will soon get a court date before a U.S. magistrate in Brunswick for a first appearance, arraignment and bond hearing. That has yet to be scheduled.

Also undecided is which case — the state murder case or federal hate crimes case — goes to trial first. The general, although not mandatory, rule is that the case that was indicted first — in this instance, the state’s case — would be the one that’s tried first.

Arbery, who was Black, was shot and killed Feb. 23, 2020, outside of Brunswick. The three defendants — Travis McMichael, 25, who fired the fatal shotgun blasts; Greg McMichael, 65; and Roddie Bryan, 51 — are white.