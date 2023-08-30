BreakingNews
Hurricane Idalia’s approach from the Gulf poses challenges on Georgia coast

Scenes from Georgia: St. Simons Island pier closed to visitors

Georgia News
By AP
44 minutes ago
X

On St. Simons Island, winds are picking up as the hurricane approaches on a course to rake the Georgia coast as it churns northward. During the morning high tide, waves broke over the rocks at the island’s pier, which was closed to visitors.

St. Simons Bait & Tackle was one of the few businesses open Wednesday. Though nobody was fishing, Mary Hennig had customers dropping by for snacks and coffee. She plans to close by early afternoon and head to her home on the mainland. “I think it’ll be OK just as long as you’re definitely indoors and hunkered down when it gets close to actually hitting,” said Hennig, whose husband is one of the store’s owners.

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

About the Author

AP
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia braces for Hurricane Idalia 45m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
23m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
7h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
7h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A fourth person has died in a problem-plagued jail in Atlanta over the span of a month
4m ago
Idalia’s approach from the Gulf poses challenges on Georgia coast
45m ago
Hurricane Idalia brings flooding to Florida streets
49m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
13h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top