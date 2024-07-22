Price cut on Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s Athens home

ATHENS — After two months on the market, the price of Kirby Smart’s Athens mansion has dropped.
The Five Points home owned by the Georgia football coach and his wife Mary Beth Smart since 2016 was listed for sale in May for $4.2 million, at the time the most expensive residential listing in Clarke County. The price was reduced to $3.99 million on Monday.
The house is on a 2.2-acre lot, located two miles from Sanford Stadium. Its more than 7,000 square feet includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The house was remodeled in 2017 and boasts a number of amenities, including a gourmet kitchen and outdoor grilling station.
The Smart family is renovating a home nearby, across the street from the house where legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley lived before his death in 2022.
Smart’s property is listed by real estate agency Corcoran Classic Living, which also currently lists former UGA football defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s Oconee County residence for sale at $3.25 million. Muschamp’s home was listed for sale in April and had a price reduction in June.
Earlier this month, the historic UGA president’s house was listed for sale at $5.12 million, now the most expensive residential listing in Clarke County.
About the Author