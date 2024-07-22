Price cut on Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s Athens home

ATHENS — After two months on the market, the price of Kirby Smart’s Athens mansion has dropped.

The Five Points home owned by the Georgia football coach and his wife Mary Beth Smart since 2016 was listed for sale in May for $4.2 million, at the time the most expensive residential listing in Clarke County. The price was reduced to $3.99 million on Monday.

The house is on a 2.2-acre lot, located two miles from Sanford Stadium. Its more than 7,000 square feet includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The house was remodeled in 2017 and boasts a number of amenities, including a gourmet kitchen and outdoor grilling station.