Kirby Smart’s house in coveted Athens Five Points is up for sale

A piece of Georgia football history is up for sale with a hefty price tag.

Kirby Smart’s Five Points mansion hit the market Tuesday, priced at $4.2 million. The house has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, including seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The home, located two miles from Sanford Stadium, was remodeled in 2017 on a 2.2-acre lot and boasts a number of high-end amenities, including a gourmet kitchen and an outdoor grilling station. It is the most expensive home for sale in Clarke County, according to the Georgia Multiple Listing Service. The second-most expensive, also located in Five Points, is listed at just under $2.5 million.