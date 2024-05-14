Kirby Smart’s house in coveted Athens Five Points is up for sale

A piece of Georgia football history is up for sale with a hefty price tag.
Kirby Smart’s Five Points mansion hit the market Tuesday, priced at $4.2 million. The house has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, including seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
The home, located two miles from Sanford Stadium, was remodeled in 2017 on a 2.2-acre lot and boasts a number of high-end amenities, including a gourmet kitchen and an outdoor grilling station. It is the most expensive home for sale in Clarke County, according to the Georgia Multiple Listing Service. The second-most expensive, also located in Five Points, is listed at just under $2.5 million.
The listing description notes that the property has “extreme privacy.”
According to Atlanta Magazine, Smart’s wife, Mary Beth Smart, was drawn to the stone cottage, which was originally built as a hunting lodge.
The Smart family is renovating a home nearby, across the street from late legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley’s home.
The Smart home is not the only Georgia football coach home currently for sale in the Athens area. Former co-defensive coordinator and current analyst Will Muschamp’s Oconee County home recently hit the market for $3.5 million.
