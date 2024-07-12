University of Georgia president’s historic home hits market for $5.12 million

Proceeds from the sale will be used “to support student success initiatives at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels,” UGA said in a news release last July.

A UGA spokesman declined to comment Friday and referred questions to the University System of Georgia, which oversees the school and 25 other public universities across the state. The University System directed a reporter back to UGA for details on how exactly the sale proceeds would be used.

The property is currently value at $5,512,000, according to the Athens-Clarke County tax assessor records.

The two most expensive residential properties currently for sale in Clarke County have connections to UGA. Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s mansion in the Five Points neighborhood, priced at $4.2 million, hit the market in May. At the time of listing, it was the county’s priciest home for sale, according to the Georgia Multiple Listing Service.

Smart’s not going anywhere UGA fans. The Smart family is renovating a home nearby, across the street from late legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley’s home.

The University System acquired the Prince Avenue property in 1949 with donated funds. It has served as a home to UGA presidents and as an event space.

The home is remarkable for its location near downtown Athens and its white-columned grandeur. The listing, offered by agent Holly Purcell, describes the property as a “distinguished landmark” and highlights that the interior features many of the home’s original details and craftsmanship.

Photographs of the home included in the online listing show dripping chandeliers hanging from high ceilings, ornate ceiling medallions, fireplaces, an elevator and expansive grounds.

“From the famous gardens to the expansive wraparound porch, every corner of 570 Prince Avenue whispers stories of generations past, inviting new owners to become part of its enduring legacy,” the listing states.

Local historic preservationists are closely following the sale. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The listing specifies that there is a “protective easement” in place, though it doesn’t provide details. The agent did not immediately respond to questions. The University System said the conservation easement requirement is a condition to close the sale.

Last year, the Georgia Board of Regents changed its policy to no longer require any college presidents to live in university housing, though exceptions had previously been granted.