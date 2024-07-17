Todd Gurley: I’m a ‘big fan’ of Georgia coach Kirby Smart

“For (Smart) to come in and basically be like, ‘We’re going to win and we’re going to win now,’ that’s pretty much what we did. He’s been there eight, nine years now. One of the highest paid coaches (the highest paid), but probably not paid enough. He should probably be paid more. He loves it. Definitely a great coach to have.”

These days are quite different from Gurley’s era, as he mentioned. The Bulldogs fell just short in 2012, losing to Alabama 32-28 in the SEC Championship that many considered the de facto national title game. They regressed in 2013, going 8-5. They went 10-3 in Gurley’s final season, though he was limited by a four-game suspension (accepting money for autographs) and then tore his ACL upon his return. Such win-loss results with Georgia today would be deemed completely unacceptable.

Gurley still follows the Bulldogs, for whom he played from 2012-14 under Mark Richt. These days, Gurley won’t be found breaking down the roster position by position – he’s happily enjoying retirement – but he’s excited about Georgia’s 2024-25 outlook as a fan. The Bulldogs are entering the season one of the clear favorites for the national championship, which would be their third in four seasons.

“I do know we have Carson Beck, and obviously quarterback is most important,” Gurley said. “We had a chance to see his game last year and I don’t think he’ll go backward. He’ll grow. And I’m a big Kirby fan, so whatever he has going, I believe in it for the most part.”

Georgia is 42-2 over the past three seasons, and the only man who stopped them – Saban – is gone. They’re firmly in the “next Alabama” category, if someone must fill that void.

“Honestly, Alabama is great,” Gurley said. “But we’re not even going to mention them.”

Georgia opens the season Aug. 31 against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.