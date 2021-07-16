Police: Arrests made in ‘street brawl’ outside LaGrange nightclub

Caption On July 9, the LaGrange Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page that shows a 19-year-old woman being beaten by several other women. Credit: via Facebook Credit: via Facebook

Five women have been arrested since the video was posted, and the investigation is ongoing, WRBL reported.

The following women have been arrested:

Laquioa Gray, 22: Arrested and charged with battery and aggravated stalking. At the time of arrest, Gray was on bond for battery.

Sahaja Mosley, 19: Arrested and charged with three counts of criminal trespass and one count of aggravated stalking. At the time of arrest, Mosley was on bond for battery and criminal trespass.

Amiya Gamble, 19: Arrested and charged with three counts of criminal trespass.

Zymeria Bridges, 21: Arrested and charged with battery. At the time of arrest, Bridges was on bond for battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and affray.

Artevies Heard, 38: Arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Active warrant arrests include:

Edreayona Heard

Tavezha Brown, 19 years old

Zykeria Cole, 22 years old

Police have asked that anyone with information should contact Sgt. Fowler at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. You may also submit information anonymously through the LaGrange Police Facebook page.