ajc logo
X

Police: Arrests made in ‘street brawl’ outside LaGrange nightclub

Police are searching for multiple women caught in a violent video showing what they call a "street brawl" outside a LaGrange nightclub.
Caption
Police are searching for multiple women caught in a violent video showing what they call a "street brawl" outside a LaGrange nightclub.

Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay

Georgia News
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The LaGrange Police Department has made several arrests in a “street brawl” outside a nightclub after posting a video to its Facebook page July 9.

The video shows a 19-year-old woman being beaten by several other women outside the Xhale Lounge in LaGrange, according to news reports.

The video, which was taken July 4, was posted in hopes that anyone with information of those involved would contact police, according to officials.

“These ‘street brawls’ have been an ongoing issue and the LPD wants all citizens to know these actions will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted,” the department said.

On July 9, the LaGrange Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page that shows a 19-year-old woman being beaten by several other women.
Caption
On July 9, the LaGrange Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page that shows a 19-year-old woman being beaten by several other women.

Credit: via Facebook

Credit: via Facebook

Five women have been arrested since the video was posted, and the investigation is ongoing, WRBL reported.

ExploreGeorgia councilman charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats

The following women have been arrested:

Laquioa Gray, 22: Arrested and charged with battery and aggravated stalking. At the time of arrest, Gray was on bond for battery.

Sahaja Mosley, 19: Arrested and charged with three counts of criminal trespass and one count of aggravated stalking. At the time of arrest, Mosley was on bond for battery and criminal trespass.

Amiya Gamble, 19: Arrested and charged with three counts of criminal trespass.

Zymeria Bridges, 21: Arrested and charged with battery. At the time of arrest, Bridges was on bond for battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and affray.

Artevies Heard, 38: Arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Active warrant arrests include:

Edreayona Heard

Tavezha Brown, 19 years old

Zykeria Cole, 22 years old

Police have asked that anyone with information should contact Sgt. Fowler at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. You may also submit information anonymously through the LaGrange Police Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Judge eyes 2022 trial in deaths of 2 Georgia teens buried in yard
2
Georgia's largest school district taps superintendent choice
3
Judge eyes 2022 trial in deaths of 2 teens buried in yard
4
Nabisco factory in New Jersey closing after 63 years
5
Historic African American sites in Georgia to get preservation grants
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top