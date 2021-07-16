Georgia councilman charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats

“In the heat of the moment, sometimes people don’t know how to deescalate anger; we’ve seen it all over the country, everywhere,” Mayor Barbara Williams told the station. “I would like to have seen the removal from the committee chairman as well as a suspension for a period of time until the matter is resolved.”

Williams also said Barnes should be removed from his seat. Barnes’ term expires in 2023; he was most recently reelected in 2019.

Randy Goss, chairman of the Peach County Democratic Party, told WMAZ he was disappointed in Barnes.

“As a resident of this city as long as I’ve been alive, he should know better,” said Goss. “As far as his actions and attitude, he should be fully held accountable for that.”