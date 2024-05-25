Georgia News

Palacios leads UCLA to 13th straight win, sweep of Georgia in super regional

Sharlize Palacios had two home runs among her three hits, driving in four, and UCLA upped its win streak to 13 and finished off a sweep of 11th-seeded Georgia with a 6-1 victory, capturing the Los Angeles Super Regional and earning the Bruins a spot in the Women’s College World Series for a record 30th time
32 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sharlize Palacios had two home runs among her three hits, driving in four, and UCLA upped its win streak to 13 and finished off a sweep of 11th-seeded Georgia with a 6-1 victory on Friday night, capturing the Los Angeles Super Regional and earning the Bruins a spot in the Women's College World Series for a record 30th time.

Palacios gave UCLA (42-10) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single, scoring Maya Brady. Georgia (43-19) scored its lone run in the bottom of the inning on a two-out single by Lyndi Rae Davis.

Brady added an RBI single with one out in the second, scoring Thessa Malau'ulu for a 2-1 lead. Palacios homered after Brady led off the fourth with a single for a 4-1 advantage. Malau'ulu added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Palacios hit a solo shot in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Taylor Tinsley (17-8) went the distance for UCLA, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six.

Madison Kerpics (13-4) took the loss for the Bulldogs, yielding two runs on four hits and two walks in a five-out start. Lilli Backes followed and gave up four runs — three earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

UCLA has advanced to the championship game of the WCWS 20 times, winning 13 of them.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Goldman

CUNNINGHAM
College sports will prosper still if ‘pay-for-play’ becomes reality

Credit: TNS

Man raped, stabbed teen 86 times after meeting on Snapchat, Gwinnett DA says

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA to close Atlanta Five Points station entrances in July. Here’s why

Credit: John Spink

SATURDAY'S WEATHER
Some strong storms possible before dry afternoon, evening

Credit: John Spink

SATURDAY'S WEATHER
Some strong storms possible before dry afternoon, evening

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Busy day at Hartsfield-Jackson as Memorial Day travelers take flight
The Latest
Texas A&M shocks No. 1 Texas in super regional; Oklahoma, UCLA advance to World Series
48m ago
Nick Gonzales drives in 4 runs, Bailey Falter takes shutout into 8th as Pirates beat...
Morris, Reeves, Kitts, Delacruz, and Theisen-Lappen to represent US in weightlifting at...
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

MEMORIAL DAY
A grandson follows in his hero’s footsteps all the way to Normandy
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks