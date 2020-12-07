Officials charge Georgia man with murder, clear previous suspect

The statement says investigators learned that before the shooting several men gathered near Gonzalez’s vehicle.

One man is thought to have robbed and shot Gonzalez and then run away with the others.

Deputies said Perez was sitting inside the vehicle during the shooting and left after Gonzalez was shot. Deputies say they arrested Perez because he lied to investigators about the shooting and also falsely claimed he wasn’t in the vehicle.

The statement says “new information and evidence” led to the murder charge against Perez being dropped.

Roundtree, said by authorities to have been one of the people near Gonzalez’s automobile, was said to be a “party to a crime.”