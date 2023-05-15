News media outlets oppose Trump’s bid to expunge special grand jury report

But this argument “ignores the plain language of the Georgia code and the history of special purpose grand juries in this state,” the media companies’ motion said. “Similarly, President Trump’s contention that he has ‘due process’ rights to seek expungement of the report conflicts with well-established constitutional law.”

Representing the media outlets are Atlanta attorneys Tom Clyde, Lesli Gaither and Kurtis Anderson. They are also appealing a decision by Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney to publish only portions of the final report.

“The report should be filed on the public docket,” their motion said. “Additionally, the report should be published in the manner the special grand jury requested. The court should deny the motion’s request to have the report permanently ‘quashed and expunged from the record.’”

Fulton prosecutors are also expected to file their response to Trump’s motion on Monday.