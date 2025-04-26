Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 4, 6, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

4, 6, 8, 9

(four, six, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

6m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash Pop

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.