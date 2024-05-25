Georgia News

Morris, Reeves, Kitts, Delacruz, and Theisen-Lappen to represent US in weightlifting at Olympics

Hampton Morris, Wes Kitts, Jourdan Delacruz, Olivia Reeves and Mary Theisen-Lappen will represent the U.S. in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics this summer
FILE - Olivia Reeves of the United States lifts in the women's 81-kilogram weightlifting event at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 23, 2023. Jourdan Delacruz, Wes Kitts, Hampton Morris, Reeves and Mary Theisen-Lappen will represent the U.S. in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics this summer. USA Weightlifting announced the team Friday, May 24, 2024. Kitts and Morris are looking to be the first American men to win an Olympic medal in the sport in four decades. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hampton Morris, Wes Kitts, Jourdan Delacruz, Olivia Reeves and Mary Theisen-Lappen will represent the U.S. in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics this summer, USA Weightlifting announced Friday.

Four members of the team are in the top five in their weight category, the governing body said.

“This is an extremely talented and well-placed team," USA Weightlifting senior director of sport performance Mike Gattone said. "It’s historic for USA Weightlifting to bring that much depth into the Olympics. The outlook and health of our team is exceptional.”

Kitts and Morris are looking to be the first American men to win an Olympic medal in the sport in four decades, dating to Guy Carlton and Mario Martinez at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Morris at 20 is the youngest American weightlifter to compete at the Olympics since Cheryl Haworth in 2000 and is coming off breaking the clean and jerk 61-kilogram world record by lifting 388 pounds (176 kilograms) at a World Cup event in Thailand earlier this year. His biggest competition is defending champion Li Fabin of China.

Delacruz, Reeves and Theisen-Lappen will look to build on the U.S. women winning two medals in Tokyo three years ago: Kate Nye at 76 kilograms and Sarah Robles at +87 kilograms. Reeves was the top qualifier in the 71-kilogram division.

“I couldn’t be more excited for these five athletes and what they represent about the development of elite weightlifting in the U.S.,” USA Weightlifting President and CEO Matt Sicchio said. “These five have fought tooth and nail through a grueling qualification process to make this team and they’ve been fantastic representatives of themselves, their families, and our country throughout the process."

Weightlifting runs from Aug. 7-11 at South Paris Arena.

FILE -Weightlifter Hampton Morris, poses for a photo April 16, 2024, in New York. Jourdan Delacruz, Wes Kitts, Morris, Olivia Reeves and Mary Theisen-Lappen will represent the U.S. in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics this summer. USA Weightlifting announced the team Friday, May 24, 2024. Kitts and Morris are looking to be the first American men to win an Olympic medal in the sport in four decades. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

