ajc logo
X

More than 500 jobs to be added in two sites

Wisconsin-based Duluth Trading Co. has announced plans to build a 300-worker distribution center in Adairsville.

Combined ShapeCaption
Wisconsin-based Duluth Trading Co. has announced plans to build a 300-worker distribution center in Adairsville.

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Two distribution centers planned for Georgia by two separate companies will mean more than 500 jobs and an investment of about $140 million, officials said this week.

In Bartow County, the Duluth Trading Company plans to build a $53 million facility.

The Adairsville project will be the company’s first automated fulfillment center, according to a statement from Sam Sato, chief executive of the Wisconsin-based maker of casual clothes and workwear.

Although the facility will include “state-of-the-art robotics,” it will also employ more than 300, he said.

The company is hiring for a variety of positions, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal warehouse work. Jobseekers may apply at www.duluthtrading.com/careers.

The company has a retail store in Kennesaw.

In Bryan County, WebstaurantStore, which supplies materials to food service professionals, will build an $87 million distribution facility. Plans call for hiring to fill 213 positions at the facility in Ellabell, officials said.

WebstaurantStore currently employs about 680 people in Georgia, officials said.

Warehouses, distribution and fulfillment centers have been among the leaders in investment and job growth for the past several years, a surge accelerated during the first year of the pandemic that has continued, said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Department of Economic Development.

“Georgia’s logistics industry created the third-most jobs last fiscal year,” he said, in a statement.

Officials said the state did not provide economic incentives for the Webstaurant project. They declined to provide details about the arrangements with Duluth Trading because the deal is still being negotiated.

This week’s announcements come as the state’s economy continues to show no sign of embracing the notion of an economic slowdown, the much-hyped goal of the Federal Reserve’s recent campaign to raise short-term interest rates.

The Fed’s hikes are meant to tame inflation by dampening investment and expansion, and they have slowed price hikes in residential real estate, but have so far shown only modest impact on hiring and slowing the Georgia economy.

New jobless claims, for example, have ticked up in recent weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

New claims have averaged 7,380 for each of the past four weeks compared to an average of 4,792 a week during the previous three months. During 2021, claims averaged more than 18,000 per week, according to the U.S. Employment and Training Administration.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday touted the state’s expansion, which has been the centerpiece of his re-election campaign against his Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.

A monthly report on Georgia’s job growth and unemployment is due next week.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks
5 position battles to watch for Falcons in exhibition opener 3h ago
Historic magnolia tree removed from Covington Square
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
7h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
12h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
12h ago
Goodwill North Georgia to host fashion show celebrating National Thrift Shop Day
6h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
9m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
9m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
9m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
13h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
7h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top