WATCH LIVE: President Biden discusses response to Hurricane Idalia, Maui recovery

More than 200K without power in Georgia

8 minutes ago
Georgia Power said more than 95,000 customers across the state were without power as Hurricane Idalia continued to barrel toward the coast.

Nearly 40,000 of those customers were from the southeast Georgia areas of Brunswick and Waycross amid fierce winds and flooding from the powerful storm. As of 2:45 p.m., less than 700 customers had been impacted in metro Atlanta.

Georgia EMCs reported more than 110,500 outages as of that same period, with nearly all of those situated in the south and southeast regions of the state.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
