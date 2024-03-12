Georgia News

Latino community leaders gather in Athens after UGA slaying

The Latinx Alliance had already planned to meet in the college town before it was roiled in an immigration controversy.
Flowers and candles left under The Arch at the University of Georgia in memory of Laken Riley, who was killed Feb. 22 on the running trails behind Lake Herrick in Athens, GA, Monday, February 26, 2024. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nell Carroll

Credit: Nell Carroll

Flowers and candles left under The Arch at the University of Georgia in memory of Laken Riley, who was killed Feb. 22 on the running trails behind Lake Herrick in Athens, GA, Monday, February 26, 2024. (Nell Carroll for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
16 minutes ago

Latino community leaders from across the state will gather in Athens starting on Tuesday for a two-day convention. Set to take place just weeks after Athens became a searing-hot flashpoint in the national immigration debate, the meeting was organized by the Latinx Alliance, a loose consortium of influential Hispanic Georgians from Latino-serving nonprofits and the private sector.

Founded in 2021, the Latinx Alliance has mostly held its general meetings in Atlanta, where members discuss issues of import to Hispanic and immigrant community members. Alliance leadership had planned its first trip to Athens before the Feb. 23 arrest of Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan immigrant charged in the killing of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. Federal authorities say Ibarra illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022.

Ibarra’s alleged role in Riley’s death has caused anxiety in Athens over the potential for xenophobic backlash. Hispanic students at the University of Georgia have also expressed concern. During their time in Athens, Latinx Alliance members will visit Latino neighborhoods and learn more about local Hispanic community members’ experiences in recent weeks.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Lautaro Grinspan on twitter

Lautaro Grinspan is part of the The Atlanta-Journal Constitution's immigration team, covering metro Atlanta immigrant communities. He is a Report for America corps member.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
Election day voting begins for Georgia presidential primary1h ago

‘Anti-immigrant’: Latino advocates slam bill passed by Georgia House after UGA killing
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia makes final push to close troubled senior care home
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Some Georgia senators look to punish Rivian for pausing $5B plant
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Some Georgia senators look to punish Rivian for pausing $5B plant
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Senate leaders say House speaker’s property tax plan doesn’t do much
2h ago
The Latest

‘Anti-immigrant’: Latino advocates slam bill passed by Georgia House after UGA killing
3h ago
Portland plays Atlanta in non-conference matchup
6h ago
Hawks forward Saddiq Bey out for season after tearing ACL in left knee
15h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide