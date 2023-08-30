Exclusive
AJC poll: Republican voters believe Georgia 2020 election fraud claims

Latest updates on flight cancellations and airport disruptions

43 minutes ago
Hurricane Idalia continues to disrupt airline flights as it hits Florida’s Gulf Coast.

At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, more than 90 flights are canceled for Wednesday, many of them to and from affected airports in Florida. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has canceled more than 125 flights across its system for Wednesday.

Tampa International Airport closed early Tuesday morning with more than 370 flight cancellations for Tuesday, including more than 20 flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to FlightAware.com. Tampa airport officials halted operations in advance of the the anticipated landfall, to allow time to secure jet bridges, ground equipment and airplanes. More than 330 flights at Tampa International have been canceled for Wednesday, FlightAware data show. Two smaller airports nearby have also temporarily closed due to Hurricane Idalia: St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport closed at 3 p.m. and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with plans to reopen Wednesday. Tallahassee International Airport also closed due to Hurricane Idalia at 11 p.m. Tuesday, with plans to remain closed Wednesday and reopen Thursday.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

