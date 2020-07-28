Kidnapped Georgia woman found shot dead in Alabama

Skinner's sister, Rashaada Rogers, said that Skinner had been house-sitting at the apartment complex.

Authorities tracked Skinner's car across the state line into Russell County, Alabama. While searching for the vehicle, deputies came across an SUV registered to the same address where they hoped to fine Skinner's missing car. The driver of the SUV fled an attempted stop, and deputies chased it until the SUV crashed at about 6:30 a.m.

Four people inside the SUV were arrested and later charged in connection with the case, authorities said.

Deputies found Skinner's car, partially burned, soon after the chase. A few hours later, they found her body.

The sheriff identified those arrested as Jayvonn Phillips, 23, of Seale, Alabama, and Columbus residents Demetria Johnson, 30, Shaun Johnson, 40, and Joshua Tolbert, 30. All four were jailed in Russell County on charges of capital murder and kidnapping. It was not immediately known if any of them had defense attorneys.

Taylor did not give a motive for the kidnapping and slaying.