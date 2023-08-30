Idalia unlikely to loop back into Florida

Georgia News
By AP
25 minutes ago
Idalia remains a hurricane after its center crossed into Georgia with top winds of 90 mph (150 mph). Forecasters say it will punish the Carolinas overnight as a tropical storm.

It’s too soon to know what will become of Idalia after it heads out to sea, but that hasn’t stopped internet speculation that it could loop southward and make another run at Florida. Long-range models have showed a wide variety of directions, as they typically do since the forecast is so far out.

But the latest official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, which takes into account many long-range models, does not support that theory.

The hurricane center now says Idalia will move deeper into the Atlantic and slow down as it approaches Bermuda this weekend.

There are tropical storm warnings all the way up to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Daniel Brown of the hurricane center says strong winds are expected later Wednesday and into Thursday in the Carolinas. A threat of tornadoes will spread into eastern Georgia and eastern parts of the Carolinas overnight and into early Thursday.

About the Author

AP
