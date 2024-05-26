Georgia News

Gray leads Atlanta against Minnesota after 21-point game

By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Minnesota Lynx (3-1, 2-0 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (2-1)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dream -4.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Minnesota Lynx after Allisha Gray scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream's 83-78 victory against the Dallas Wings.

Atlanta went 19-21 overall a season ago while going 11-9 at home. The Dream averaged 18.6 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

Minnesota went 19-21 overall with a 10-10 record on the road last season. The Lynx averaged 6.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

