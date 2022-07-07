ajc logo
Georgia Guidestones: Surveillance video shows car near site of the explosion

Georgia Bureau of Investigations released video of a car leaving the scene of the explosion that damaged the Georgia Guidestones.

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video showing the explosion that damaged the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton in Northeast Georgia and a car that left the area after the pre-dawn Wednesday blast.

The mysterious granite monument, a tourist attraction and a target of debate, has stood at the site off Ga. 77 north of Elberton since 1980. The explosion damaged one of the four granite panels that make up the monument. Officials directed crews to level the remaining panels later on Wednesday for safety, the GBI said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the GBI Athens office at (706) 552-2309 or the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

ExploreFull story: Mysterious Georgia monument removed after explosion

The GBI released this surveillance video of the explosion at the Georgia Guidestones.

The explosion that damaged the Georgia Guidestones Wednesday, July 6, 2022, was so extensive that the remaining structure had to be demolished. (GBI)

The explosion that damaged the Georgia Guidestones Wednesday, July 6, 2022, was so extensive that the remaining structure had to be demolished. (GBI)

The explosion that damaged the Georgia Guidestones Wednesday, July 6, 2022, was so extensive that the remaining structure had to be demolished. (GBI)

ExploreGeorgia Guidestones: What are they, what is written on them?

