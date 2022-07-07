Georgia Guidestones: Surveillance video shows car near site of the explosion

The mysterious granite monument, a tourist attraction and a target of debate, has stood at the site off Ga. 77 north of Elberton since 1980. The explosion damaged one of the four granite panels that make up the monument. Officials directed crews to level the remaining panels later on Wednesday for safety, the GBI said in a news release.

