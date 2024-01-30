‘The pain will never go away’: Mom of slain soldier Moffett posts tribute

Explore 3 Army reservists from Georgia killed in Jordan drone attack

“I will never get to cook your favorite food, we will never get to talk on the phone and I will never see you walk through my front door again,” Francine Moffett said in her post. “Breonna Moffett was killed this morning. Just know that a piece of my heart and soul will always be missing. Love you Baby Girl. Rest Easy. Always will be my first born.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, the heartbroken mother and her husband said their daughter celebrated her 23rd birthday nine days before she was killed. Breonna Moffett had become close friends with Sanders, her family said.

Breonna Moffett you took it upon yourself to be part of the 0.04% to step up in defense for a nation that provides life,... Posted by Charlton Bradford Jefferson on Monday, January 29, 2024

“I just hope and pray no other family has to go through this,” Francine Moffett said through tears at the dining table of her Savannah home. “It takes your heart and your soul.”

Moffitt joined the Army Reserve in 2019 after graduating from high school. In addition to her military service, she worked for a home care provider cooking, cleaning and running errands for people with disabilities, her parents said. When Moffett left with fellow soldiers from the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion based at Fort Moore in August, it was her first overseas deployment.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.