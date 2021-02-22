Florida, Georgia bring water rights grievances back to Supreme Court

Monday’s events marked the second time in four years that justices have heard the suit, which Florida filed in 2013. The two sides have disagreed on many of the basic facts in the case, as well as their interpretations of the recommendations made by a pair of court-appointed expert judges known as special masters.

Apalachicola once produced 10% of the country’s oysters. Florida argues that Georgia disrupted the delicate blend of freshwater and saltwater that the oysters rely on by pulling too much freshwater from the Flint River during a multiyear drought.

Though Florida once blamed metro Atlanta for its water use in the Chattahoochee River, which provides drinking water to roughly 70% of the region’s population, the Sunshine state has since backed off that claim. On Monday, Garre confirmed that Florida is now focusing exclusively on limiting use by farmers along the Flint.

Florida is leaving the details of such a decree to the justices, but Garre suggested the court could halt illegal irrigation, enforce current water use permits, schedule irrigation and crack down on overwatering.

“A decree would simply require (Georgia farmers) to prevent outright waste and adopt more efficient measures to save water while still irrigating,” he said. “That’s hardly asking too much.”

Primis countered that such a ruling could cost Georgia hundreds of millions of dollars, while providing only “negligible relief” to Florida, in no small part because of the complicated way the Army Corps of Engineers manages the region’s locks and dams.

“Granting relief on this record would be the very opposite of equity,” Primis said. “Georgia is home to more than 90% of the population, 98% of the jobs and 99% of the economy in the (Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river) basin. The vast majority of the water already flows into Florida every year, and Georgia puts the relatively small amount it consumes to highly productive uses.”

The latest special master appointed by the justices in 2018 sided with Georgia, and several justices on Monday appeared skeptical toward Florida’s arguments, though they pressed both sides on the conflicting evidence presented.

Chief Justice John Roberts compared the situation in Apalachicola to the Agatha Christie classic “Murder on the Orient Express,” in which multiple train passengers collaborate to commit the crime. He suggested that several factors led to the death of the bay’s oyster industry, including drought, overharvesting, Florida’s regulatory policies and Georgia’s upstream water usage.

Garre responded that “the fact that there could be contributing causes” does not let Georgia off the hook for its actions, which he said were the determining factor.

“The one thing we know that has changed in the region over time is that Georgia’s consumption has drastically increased,” he said. Garre added that allegations of overharvesting were “utterly refuted by the evidence.”

The case has cost Georgia taxpayers upward of $49 million in legal fees — Floridians even more.

Georgia, Florida and Alabama have been fighting over water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin for 30 years. Though Alabama is not a party to the Supreme Court case, it’s rooting for Florida because it also sits downstream from Georgia.