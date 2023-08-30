FEMA resources available for states impacted by Idalia

By
36 minutes ago
Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel and other resources are ready to be dispatched should those impacted by Hurricane Idalia need assistance.

Manny Toro, director of FEMA’s Response Division in Atlanta, said Wednesday that the agency has been preparing for Idalia and he feels confident that plenty of resources are in place to support those in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. He explained that there is a baseline of resources and, as the storm intensified, additional resources were brought in to quickly meet local and state needs.

“In terms of our response, our primary focus is on situational awareness, on impacts and then ensuring that we can ... rapidly support any life safety, life sustaining missions,” Toro said.

He conveyed a surprise to see hurricane-force winds in South Georgia and along the coast, but added that FEMA was well prepared for that possibility.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

The Biden administration mobilized 1,500 federal personnel, in addition to other rescue and assistance personnel, to support states in Idalia’s path, a news release states. Prior to the hurricane making landfall in Florida, FEMA organized necessities, including more than 1.3 million meals and 1.6 million liters of water that remain available.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

