Deja News: Guns? Guards? Not on Atlanta’s U.S. Honor Farm

“Prisoners of honor on 1,248 acres of the most bountiful land under the bluest skies in Georgia, sixty-nine offenders against federal laws, have found health, a modicum of freedom and withal happiness as happiness is measured relatively,” Beverly Randolph wrote in the April 4, 1920, Constitution magazine section.

That portrait, presented to Constitution readers more than 100 years ago at the facility’s start, stands in stark contrast to its current status as ground zero for protests against its planned future.

“The intense debate has drawn national attention as well as protesters from across the country, some of whom have thrown rocks, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at police,” the AJC’s Jeremy Redmon wrote in a March 2023 article. “One activist was fatally shot during a confrontation with police officers on Jan. 18 after he allegedly fired at them and wounded an officer.”

At its start, however, one of the Honor Farm’s main bragging points was its relatively laissez-faire operation.

“There is not a firearm on the place. There are no guards,” Randolph told Constitution readers. “The air is free and the farm is the estate of every ‘inmate.’ They are told not to leave the farm, and so far none have fractured the rule.”

Camp Commander Pet Fry voiced support for the men entrusted with the farm’s operations.

“To have experienced the oppression of cell life and then to be placed on a great, open farm to work, without guards or prison rules, is like walking out of a tunnel into the sunlight,” Fry said.

“I know most of these men are good men. None are criminals in the large sense of the word,” he continued. “They will not run away, because they would rather serve out the time here than face the possibility of more time behind the white walls of the (penitentiary).”

Until 1990, the farm supplied produce, pork and milk for the city’s prison population, with production peaking in the ‘50s.

Controversy surrounding the Honor Farm is nothing new.

Scott Petersen, who spoke with former AJC writers J.D. Capelouto and Anjali Huynh in 2021, has squired those curious about the old site on unofficial tours for nearly 30 years. He takes issue with the image of the Honor Farm as a facility where scofflaws could work off their sentences under blue skies and fresh air.

“There’s never been a reckoning about how brutal the prison farm system was on African Americans,” Petersen said.

The Honor Farm closed in 1995.

