Hurricane Debby brings tremendous rainfall to South Georgia, Atlanta stays dry

The storm’s track is pushing it over South Georgia and toward the East Coast, where between 10 to 20 inches of rain are anticipated.

5 am EDT: Hurricane #Debby very near landfall in the Florida Big Bend. Life-threatening storm surge expected in portions of Florida and major flooding is forecast for the southeastern U.S. Here are the Key Messages. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/iPUOesfYM6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 5, 2024

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency that will be in effect through Thursday due to the threat of historic rainfall with the slow-moving storm.

As the state prepares for a major storm system early this coming week, we urge all Georgians to take precautions to keep their families and property safe. I’ve issued a State of Emergency through Thursday, August 8.



Read my full executive order here: https://t.co/uvAuiGFD6F pic.twitter.com/kQCMhR1GNB — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 3, 2024

“The big story with this is this thing is going to slam on the brakes,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’s not going to move, and that is not good with tropical systems.”

Locally, the main impact will be the wind, Monahan said. Over the next couple of days, we can expect wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The storm registered 75 mph Sunday night, upgrading it from a tropical storm to a hurricane, according to the National Weather Service. Landfall has been happening Monday morning.

Dangerous storm surge conditions are expected along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts through the middle of the week, the NWS warns. Flash flooding is also expected along those coastlines.

The flooding, along with strong winds will bring down trees and powerlines, causing the potential for extended power outages.

“Get out,” Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings said.

“Get you and your family out ahead of time ... Just because the system isn’t a hurricane doesn’t mean that it’s not going to be impactful. Some of our most impactful floods have been tropical storms and tropical depressions here in Georgia,” he added.

Motorists should avoid driving into water that appears shallow. The water can be much deeper than expected, and currents could be swift enough to sweep vehicles from the road.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the Hurricane Center warned. “Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.”

Promptly follow any instructions from local officials, especially if an evacuation is ordered for your area.

It is the second time in less than a year that Valdosta and surrounding areas are expecting hurricane or tropical storm conditions. Hurricane Idalia brought damaging winds and flooding to the area last year.