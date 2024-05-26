Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game vs. Pirates with left knee soreness after leg appears to buckle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. left the Atlanta Braves' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning on Sunday with left knee soreness after his leg appeared to buckle.

The reigning NL MVP led off the game with a double to right-center field off Martín Pérez. With Marcell Ozuna at the plate, Acuña started toward third on a stolen base attempt and his left knee gave way. Acuña remained down for several minutes while being treated, pointing at his left leg before walking off under his own power.

Acuña, a 26-year-old outfielder, is batting .250 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games. The four-time All-Star hit a career-best .337 last season with 41 homers and 106 RBIs.