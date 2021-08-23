Atlanta-based U.S. appeals court to rehear transgender bathroom case

Yet Chief Judge Bill Pryor issued a strong dissent, just as he did against Martin’s first decision. This clearly indicated Martin had not gotten the support she needed to prevent the decidedly conservative full court from vacating her more recent decision and hearing the case anew.

In his dissent, Pryor said there is nothing unlawful under the Constitution or federal law about a policy that separates school bathrooms on the basis of sex. The school district’s policy “substantially advances its objective to protect children from exposing their unclothed bodies to the opposite sex,” he wrote.